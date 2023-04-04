PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $33.96 changed hands at -$1.02 or -2.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.75% off its 52-week high of $36.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.51, which suggests the last value was 42.55% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.33 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.86%, with the 5-day performance at 5.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 10.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PD’s forecast low is $30.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.66% for it to hit the projected low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.20% over the past 6 months, a 557.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.84 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $104.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.51 million and $85.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 05.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.60% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 88.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.97%. There are 88.63% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.22% of the shares, roughly 10.1 million PD shares worth $268.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 8.18 million shares worth $188.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 7.72 million shares estimated at $205.16 million under it, the former controlled 8.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.28% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $73.58 million.