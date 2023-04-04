Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 6.46 million Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.49 or -62.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.11M. ONCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -523.33% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -100.0% down since then. When we look at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 260.19K.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Instantly ONCT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -61.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -62.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.01%, with the 5-day performance at -61.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is -68.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.09% over the past 6 months, a -10.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. will fall -31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -63.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $330k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $556k and $746k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -55.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.67% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares while 18.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.30%. There are 18.54% institutions holding the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million ONCT shares worth $2.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.16 million shares estimated at $1.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.55 million.