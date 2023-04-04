New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.24 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $39.74 changed hands at $1.13 or 2.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.90B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.34% off its 52-week high of $46.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.29, which suggests the last value was 76.62% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.74 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.13%, with the 5-day performance at 7.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -12.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.79% over the past 6 months, a 280.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will fall -13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $718.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2023 will be $661.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2023 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -445.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.81% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.92% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 42.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.71%. There are 42.87% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million EDU shares worth $230.25 million.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 5.71 million shares worth $226.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.93 million shares estimated at $76.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $75.91 million.