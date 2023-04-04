Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $738.80M. NNDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.41% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 28.72% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.65%, with the 5-day performance at 11.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -6.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to increase by 28.10%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 02.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 25.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.37%. There are 25.16% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.16% of the shares, roughly 10.35 million NNDM shares worth $24.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 5.6 million shares worth $13.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 4.91 million shares estimated at $11.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $5.18 million.