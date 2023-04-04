Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 11.57 million Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $135.73 changed hands at $4.64 or 3.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.29B. LSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.81% off its 52-week high of $151.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.02, which suggests the last value was 30.73% up since then. When we look at Life Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Life Storage Inc. (LSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LSI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Life Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) trade information

Instantly LSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 136.86 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 3.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.80%, with the 5-day performance at 8.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) is 6.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Life Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.54% over the past 6 months, a 6.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Life Storage Inc. will rise 17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.2 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Life Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $275.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $233.49 million and $257.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Life Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

LSI Dividends

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 3.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Life Storage Inc. shares while 96.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.79%. There are 96.27% institutions holding the Life Storage Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.04% of the shares, roughly 12.79 million LSI shares worth $1.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.37% or 9.67 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.83 million shares estimated at $519.21 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $356.13 million.