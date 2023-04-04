Let’s Talk About HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.11 million HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.04 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.29B. HCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.71% off its 52-week high of $60.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.50, which suggests the last value was 25.96% up since then. When we look at HashiCorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HCP as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.50 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.22%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -8.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCP’s forecast low is $32.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.19% for it to hit the projected low.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HashiCorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.79% over the past 6 months, a 29.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HashiCorp Inc. will rise 8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.18 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that HashiCorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $128.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.52 million and $100.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for HashiCorp Inc. earnings to increase by 7.40%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of HashiCorp Inc. shares while 74.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.58%. There are 74.41% institutions holding the HashiCorp Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million HCP shares worth $291.87 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 7.17 million shares worth $196.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $82.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $65.63 million.