Let’s Talk About Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 20.7 million Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $104.91 changed hands at $0.91 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1341.72B. GOOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.3% off its 52-week high of $144.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.45, which suggests the last value was 20.46% up since then. When we look at Alphabet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.36 million.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 104.95 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 11.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphabet Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.11% over the past 6 months, a 12.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphabet Inc. will fall -14.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.44 billion. 27 analysts are of the opinion that Alphabet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $72.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.01 billion and $69.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.35%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphabet Inc. earnings to increase by 10.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.34% per year.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Alphabet Inc. shares while 63.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.33%. There are 63.32% institutions holding the Alphabet Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 422.66 million GOOG shares worth $37.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 364.7 million shares worth $32.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 156.13 million shares estimated at $15.01 billion under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 121.57 million shares worth around $11.69 billion.