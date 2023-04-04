Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV)

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.40 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.56B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.14% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 65.95% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.85 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.38%, with the 5-day performance at 3.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -8.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROIV’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roivant Sciences Ltd. will rise 4.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.64 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $19.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.34 million and $9.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 106.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Roivant Sciences Ltd. earnings to decrease by -6.80%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 26 and June 30.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.41% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares while 50.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.32%. There are 50.74% institutions holding the Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.37% of the shares, roughly 129.39 million ROIV shares worth $416.65 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.11% or 99.38 million shares worth $319.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $37.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $31.93 million.