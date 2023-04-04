Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.20 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $946.15M. LMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.18% off its 52-week high of $32.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.28, which suggests the last value was 13.52% up since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.05 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.80%, with the 5-day performance at 12.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -8.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.17 days.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lemonade Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.96% over the past 6 months, a 6.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lemonade Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.26 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Lemonade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $84.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41 million and $44.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lemonade Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.10% per year.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.65% of Lemonade Inc. shares while 33.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.28%. There are 33.97% institutions holding the Lemonade Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.33% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million LMND shares worth $253.81 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 4.89 million shares worth $66.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $42.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $29.21 million.