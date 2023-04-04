Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.84 changed hands at -$0.16 or -3.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $664.55M. LANV’s current price is a discount, trading about -371.28% off its 52-week high of $22.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.19, which suggests the last value was 13.43% up since then. When we look at Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 173.25K.

Analysts gave the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LANV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

Instantly LANV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.18 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.93%, with the 5-day performance at -14.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) is -13.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LANV’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.3% for it to hit the projected low.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited shares while 83.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.43%. There are 83.92% institutions holding the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 23829.0 LANV shares worth $0.22 million.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 6000.0 shares worth $54720.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.