Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $32.33 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.72B. KRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.17% off its 52-week high of $77.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.03, which suggests the last value was 16.39% up since then. When we look at Kilroy Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended KRC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) trade information

Instantly KRC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.24 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.40%, with the 5-day performance at 8.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) is -11.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KRC’s forecast low is $31.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kilroy Realty Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.22% over the past 6 months, a -2.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kilroy Realty Corporation will rise 4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $283.43 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kilroy Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $279.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $263.21 million and $268.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings to decrease by -63.20%.

KRC Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 6.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 6.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 104.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.04%. There are 104.61% institutions holding the Kilroy Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.03% of the shares, roughly 16.42 million KRC shares worth $531.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.65% or 13.64 million shares worth $440.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $153.98 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $112.58 million.