KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 2.64 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.08 changed hands at -$0.39 or -2.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.22B. BEKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.48% off its 52-week high of $21.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.09, which suggests the last value was 52.36% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.55 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $131.13 with $219.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1051.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -587.26% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.42% over the past 6 months, a 105.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc. will rise 800.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.33 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -146.50%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 10.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 43.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.10%. There are 43.06% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.19% of the shares, roughly 38.28 million BEKE shares worth $670.59 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 30.94 million shares worth $542.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. With 17.31 million shares estimated at $303.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $175.38 million.