Is Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 21.43 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.35B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.01% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 8.18% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.29 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SWN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.22 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -11.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -179.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.14% over the past 6 months, a -31.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will fall -12.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.95 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -30.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 84.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.85%. There are 84.43% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.20% of the shares, roughly 113.68 million SWN shares worth $695.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 94.63 million shares worth $579.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 50.51 million shares estimated at $349.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 34.07 million shares worth around $199.29 million.