Is RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $8.26 changed hands at $0.57 or 7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. RES’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.3% off its 52-week high of $12.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 30.99% up since then. When we look at RPC Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Instantly RES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.43 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.09%, with the 5-day performance at 4.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is -15.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RPC Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.19% over the past 6 months, a 67.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RPC Inc. will rise 442.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $489.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that RPC Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $500.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $284.62 million and $375.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.90%. The 2023 estimates are for RPC Inc. earnings to increase by 49.50%.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 1.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.16% of RPC Inc. shares while 33.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.70%. There are 33.23% institutions holding the RPC Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 12.75 million RES shares worth $88.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.45% or 9.64 million shares worth $66.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 6.17 million shares estimated at $54.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $41.33 million.