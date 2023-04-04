Is Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.86 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.99B. LTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.31% off its 52-week high of $20.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 44.83% up since then. When we look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.99K.

Analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LTH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Instantly LTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.05 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.61%, with the 5-day performance at 4.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is -15.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTH’s forecast low is $15.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.67% over the past 6 months, a 261.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. will rise 127.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $473.63 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $509.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $360.53 million and $392.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 99.70%.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 08.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.38% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares while 85.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.92%. There are 85.54% institutions holding the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 30.25% of the shares, roughly 58.74 million LTH shares worth $572.73 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.18% or 43.07 million shares worth $419.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $33.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $23.82 million.