Is Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $3.05 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $217.98M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -483.61% off its 52-week high of $17.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.09, which suggests the last value was -1.31% down since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.81K.

Analysts gave the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KZR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.66 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.68%, with the 5-day performance at -14.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -46.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.53 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.58% over the past 6 months, a -16.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. will fall -11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 2.20%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.23% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares while 82.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.87%. There are 82.07% institutions holding the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Avidity Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 6.78 million KZR shares worth $20.69 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.47% or 4.58 million shares worth $13.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $10.18 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $5.73 million.