Is DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.35 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.37 changed hands at $1.15 or 7.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.58% off its 52-week high of $34.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.03, which suggests the last value was 48.01% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the DLocal Limited (DLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DLocal Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.45 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.56%, with the 5-day performance at 13.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 14.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.4% for it to hit the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DLocal Limited will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $131.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.26 million and $87.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 162.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.60% per year.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 04.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of DLocal Limited shares while 88.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.68%. There are 88.57% institutions holding the DLocal Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.43% of the shares, roughly 57.31 million DLO shares worth $1.18 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.87% or 11.41 million shares worth $234.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $79.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $74.47 million.