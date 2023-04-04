Is Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.96 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.94B. SID’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.19% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 28.38% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.15 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.18%, with the 5-day performance at 4.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is -14.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.02% over the past 6 months, a 68.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -28.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will rise 30.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 174.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to decrease by -86.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 16.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 16.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.31%. There are 2.31% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million SID shares worth $13.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 5.18 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $6.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $6.34 million.