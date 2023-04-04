Home  »  Science   »  Is Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) A Good Inv...

Is Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $2.82 changed hands at $0.62 or 28.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.06M. BRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.57% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 32.98% up since then. When we look at Barnwell Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.58K.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.00 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 28.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.61%, with the 5-day performance at 27.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 14.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.20%.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15. The 2.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.19% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares while 13.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.29%. There are 13.86% institutions holding the Barnwell Industries Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million BRN shares worth $1.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 80030.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.

