Is Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $2.82 changed hands at $0.62 or 28.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.06M. BRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.57% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 32.98% up since then. When we look at Barnwell Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.58K.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.00 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 28.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.61%, with the 5-day performance at 27.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 14.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.20%.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15. The 2.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.19% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares while 13.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.29%. There are 13.86% institutions holding the Barnwell Industries Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million BRN shares worth $1.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 80030.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.