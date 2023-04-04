Is Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.14 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $128.76M. ANVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.95% off its 52-week high of $23.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.39, which suggests the last value was 30.89% up since then. When we look at Annovis Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.90K.

Analysts gave the Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANVS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annovis Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.05.

Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Instantly ANVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.89 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.61%, with the 5-day performance at -38.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) is -24.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANVS’s forecast low is $26.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -493.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -114.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annovis Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.84% over the past 6 months, a 5.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annovis Bio Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Annovis Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -119.40%.

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.94% of Annovis Bio Inc. shares while 10.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.49%. There are 10.01% institutions holding the Annovis Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million ANVS shares worth $3.32 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.98 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $2.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 70905.0 shares worth around $0.97 million.