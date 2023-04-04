Investors Could Make -58.68% On Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.94 million Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changing hands around $0.14 or 2.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.66B. NTCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.59% off its 52-week high of $12.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 34.0% up since then. When we look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.89K.

Analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NTCO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -5.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTCO’s forecast low is $4.34 with $8.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natura &Co Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.62% over the past 6 months, a 98.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Natura &Co Holding S.A. will fall -187.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.83 billion and $2.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings to increase by 98.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.13% per year.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares while 6.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.19%. There are 6.19% institutions holding the Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock share, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.30% of the shares, roughly 22.8 million NTCO shares worth $124.48 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 12.12 million shares worth $66.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 49497.0 shares worth around $0.28 million.