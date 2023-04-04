Investors Could Make -56.81% On Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s per share price at $38.90 changed hands at -$4.03 or -9.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. TNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.52% off its 52-week high of $48.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.82, which suggests the last value was 64.47% up since then. When we look at Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.65K.

Analysts gave the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TNK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

Instantly TNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.73 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -9.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.26%, with the 5-day performance at -10.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is -18.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNK’s forecast low is $40.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teekay Tankers Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.25% over the past 6 months, a 88.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teekay Tankers Ltd. will rise 550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 753.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 133.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $223.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.34 million and $72.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 209.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 208.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Teekay Tankers Ltd. earnings to increase by 193.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

TNK Dividends

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.85% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares while 43.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.55%. There are 43.90% institutions holding the Teekay Tankers Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million TNK shares worth $46.14 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 1.67 million shares worth $45.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $16.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $11.55 million.