Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.15 changed hands at -$2.14 or -3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.26B. IR’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.55% off its 52-week high of $60.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.28, which suggests the last value was 30.04% up since then. When we look at Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Instantly IR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 58.60 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is -6.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IR’s forecast low is $55.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ingersoll Rand Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.69% over the past 6 months, a 6.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ingersoll Rand Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 billion and $1.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ingersoll Rand Inc. earnings to increase by 16.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.40% per year.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 0.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares while 103.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.54%. There are 103.34% institutions holding the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.69% of the shares, roughly 63.52 million IR shares worth $2.75 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.05% or 44.75 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 19.67 million shares estimated at $850.89 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.39% of the shares, roughly 13.71 million shares worth around $593.18 million.