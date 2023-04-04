ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.87% Incline

In the latest trading session, 3.34 million ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.23 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.36B. ING’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.36% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 33.44% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 million.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.37 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 5.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is -14.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.47% over the past 6 months, a 62.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.30%. The 2023 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to decrease by -17.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 4.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.47%. There are 4.47% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 53.47 million ING shares worth $650.69 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 9.17 million shares worth $77.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Avantis International Equity ETF and Wasatch Global Value Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $6.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Global Value Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $3.31 million.