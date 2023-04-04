How Will Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.99 changed hands at $1.65 or 38.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.27M. HCDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1168.78% off its 52-week high of $76.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.58, which suggests the last value was 40.23% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.91K.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCDI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.50 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 38.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.21%, with the 5-day performance at 7.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is -33.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCDI’s forecast low is $48.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -701.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -701.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harbor Custom Development Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.97% over the past 6 months, a 187.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -25.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harbor Custom Development Inc. will fall -213.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2,166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $95.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.34 million and $28.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 233.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development Inc. earnings to increase by 119.80%.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.03% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares while 8.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.71%. There are 8.77% institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million HCDI shares worth $0.3 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.12 million.