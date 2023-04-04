Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.63 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.74B. HRL’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.64% off its 52-week high of $55.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.78, which suggests the last value was 7.01% up since then. When we look at Hormel Foods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Instantly HRL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.77 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.80%, with the 5-day performance at 3.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hormel Foods Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.06% over the past 6 months, a -3.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hormel Foods Corporation will rise 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hormel Foods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 billion and $3.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Hormel Foods Corporation earnings to increase by 9.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.30% per year.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 05. The 2.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.18% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 41.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.50%. There are 41.46% institutions holding the Hormel Foods Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 35.04 million HRL shares worth $1.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 29.48 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.4 million shares estimated at $428.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 8.14 million shares worth around $370.03 million.