Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.19 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.98B. HRMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.04% off its 52-week high of $62.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.81, which suggests the last value was 10.18% up since then. When we look at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.82K.

Analysts gave the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HRMY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Instantly HRMY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.50 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.76%, with the 5-day performance at -20.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is -23.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRMY’s forecast low is $43.00 with $71.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.06% over the past 6 months, a -20.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. will rise 52.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.21 million and $85.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 408.30%.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.73% of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. shares while 94.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.54%. There are 94.86% institutions holding the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock share, with Valor Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.91% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million HRMY shares worth $496.85 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 5.62 million shares worth $248.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $121.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $109.17 million.