Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.81 changed hands at $0.28 or 4.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $483.92M. GATO’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.29% off its 52-week high of $6.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 67.69% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.66K.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GATO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.90 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.50%, with the 5-day performance at 46.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is 45.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $4.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.89% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gatos Silver Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Gatos Silver Inc. earnings to increase by 15.40%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares while 84.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.07%. There are 84.29% institutions holding the Gatos Silver Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.88% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million GATO shares worth $23.87 million.

Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 6.21 million shares worth $16.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $22.86 million under it, the former controlled 8.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $6.39 million.