Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.88 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.27B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.64% off its 52-week high of $19.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.48, which suggests the last value was 49.73% up since then. When we look at Frontline plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.77 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.53%, with the 5-day performance at -11.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is -18.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRO’s forecast low is $15.84 with $27.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.35% over the past 6 months, a 111.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontline plc will rise 5,400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7,700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.19 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $351.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.55 million and $101.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 245.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Frontline plc earnings to increase by 62.00%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 8.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 8.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline plc shares while 59.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.72%. There are 59.47% institutions holding the Frontline plc stock share, with Lesa Sroufe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million FRO shares worth $2.17 million.

Navellier & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.41 million shares estimated at $4.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares.