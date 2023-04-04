Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.96 million Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $41.42 changed hands at $1.73 or 4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.85B. FL’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.0% off its 52-week high of $47.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.85, which suggests the last value was 42.42% up since then. When we look at Foot Locker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Analysts gave the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended FL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Foot Locker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.47 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.61%, with the 5-day performance at 6.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) is -7.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FL’s forecast low is $30.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foot Locker Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.05% over the past 6 months, a -28.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foot Locker Inc. will fall -70.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.14 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Foot Locker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.34 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Foot Locker Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.00%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 18 and May 22. The 3.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Foot Locker Inc. shares while 95.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.45%. There are 95.73% institutions holding the Foot Locker Inc. stock share, with Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 12.35 million FL shares worth $384.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.15% or 9.47 million shares worth $294.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.5 million shares estimated at $258.7 million under it, the former controlled 6.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $86.84 million.