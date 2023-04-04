Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 11.95 million Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $154.51 changed hands at -$8.42 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.33B. EXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.91% off its 52-week high of $222.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $139.97, which suggests the last value was 9.41% up since then. When we look at Extra Space Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EXR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) trade information

Instantly EXR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 163.08 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is -8.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Extra Space Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.54% over the past 6 months, a 1.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Extra Space Storage Inc. will fall -27.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $426.35 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Extra Space Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $433.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $364.54 million and $379.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings to increase by 3.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

EXR Dividends

Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 4.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.48. It is important to note, however, that the 4.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.52% of Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 98.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.62%. There are 98.10% institutions holding the Extra Space Storage Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.68% of the shares, roughly 22.33 million EXR shares worth $3.86 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.30% or 13.79 million shares worth $2.38 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 6.09 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 4.31% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million shares worth around $849.35 million.