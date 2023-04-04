Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.55 million Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.51 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.92B. EQNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.94% off its 52-week high of $41.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.28, which suggests the last value was 10.95% up since then. When we look at Equinor ASA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.48 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is -4.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinor ASA share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.44% over the past 6 months, a -22.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Equinor ASA earnings to increase by 243.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.80% per year.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 8.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.58. It is important to note, however, that the 8.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA shares while 5.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.52%. There are 5.52% institutions holding the Equinor ASA stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 110.95 million EQNR shares worth $3.67 billion.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 9.95 million shares worth $329.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $179.86 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $109.46 million.