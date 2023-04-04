Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -3.65% Decline

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $202.60 changed hands at -$7.68 or -3.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.88B. ENPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.78% off its 52-week high of $339.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.67, which suggests the last value was 36.49% up since then. When we look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 215.89 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.54%, with the 5-day performance at 3.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -6.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enphase Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.98% over the past 6 months, a 18.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 38.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enphase Energy Inc. will rise 50.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $730.48 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Enphase Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $769.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441.29 million and $530.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Enphase Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 170.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.05% per year.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.09% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares while 83.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.91%. There are 83.14% institutions holding the Enphase Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.32% of the shares, roughly 15.39 million ENPH shares worth $4.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.43% or 14.17 million shares worth $3.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.04 million shares estimated at $1.12 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $865.95 million.