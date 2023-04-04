Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.74 changing hands around $6.64 or 12.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.30B. EHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.85% off its 52-week high of $64.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.16, which suggests the last value was 30.59% up since then. When we look at Encompass Health Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.16K.

Analysts gave the Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EHC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Encompass Health Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) trade information

Instantly EHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.35 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 12.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.55%, with the 5-day performance at 15.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is 10.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EHC’s forecast low is $61.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Encompass Health Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.23% over the past 6 months, a 7.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Encompass Health Corporation will rise 6.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Encompass Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Encompass Health Corporation earnings to decrease by -14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

EHC Dividends

Encompass Health Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Encompass Health Corporation shares while 100.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.92%. There are 100.67% institutions holding the Encompass Health Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 11.23 million EHC shares worth $677.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.78% or 9.75 million shares worth $587.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $185.72 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $180.05 million.