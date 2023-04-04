Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $9.79 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.35M. EBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -349.85% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.74, which suggests the last value was 20.94% up since then. When we look at Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.73 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.10%, with the 5-day performance at 10.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is -16.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.97 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.36% over the past 6 months, a 44.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will fall -99.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $297.18 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $244.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $723.2 million and $307.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -204.70%.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.17% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 86.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.25%. There are 86.46% institutions holding the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.83% of the shares, roughly 8.39 million EBS shares worth $176.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.41% or 5.19 million shares worth $108.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.98 million shares estimated at $46.99 million under it, the former controlled 7.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.60% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $38.86 million.