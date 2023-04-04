Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $123.51 changing hands around $2.16 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.90B. EA’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.61% off its 52-week high of $142.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.53, which suggests the last value was 12.13% up since then. When we look at Electronic Arts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended EA as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Instantly EA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 123.78 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.09%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is 9.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $131.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EA’s forecast low is $112.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electronic Arts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.05% over the past 6 months, a -9.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electronic Arts Inc. will fall -9.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Electronic Arts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.75 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Electronic Arts Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.35% per year.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09. The 0.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 95.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.05%. There are 95.52% institutions holding the Electronic Arts Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 24.13 million EA shares worth $2.79 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 21.63 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.3 million shares estimated at $960.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $692.9 million.