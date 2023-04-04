DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.64 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.47 changed hands at -$0.7 or -1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. DOCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.49% off its 52-week high of $61.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.38, which suggests the last value was 39.23% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DOCN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.66 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.04%, with the 5-day performance at 10.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 9.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOCN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.02% for it to hit the projected low.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.36% over the past 6 months, a 68.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.11 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $169.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.33 million and $133.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.33% per year.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.26% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 55.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.80%. There are 55.03% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million DOCN shares worth $284.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 6.15 million shares worth $236.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $86.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $61.16 million.