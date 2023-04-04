DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.40% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.37 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. DHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.46% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 46.85% up since then. When we look at DHT Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.00 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.52%, with the 5-day performance at -13.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is -20.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DHT Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.27% over the past 6 months, a 293.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DHT Holdings Inc. will rise 390.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $117.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DHT Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $98.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.74 million and $54.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 202.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2023 estimates are for DHT Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 647.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 15.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 15.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.44% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares while 59.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.56%. There are 59.91% institutions holding the DHT Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.28% of the shares, roughly 24.39 million DHT shares worth $184.39 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 12.37 million shares worth $93.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 6.96 million shares estimated at $61.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $50.1 million.