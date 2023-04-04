CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.08 million CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $16.63 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.28B. CVBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.89% off its 52-week high of $29.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.34, which suggests the last value was 1.74% up since then. When we look at CVB Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 993.93K.

Analysts gave the CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CVBF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVB Financial Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) trade information

Instantly CVBF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.34 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.42%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is -31.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVBF’s forecast low is $18.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.24% for it to hit the projected low.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVB Financial Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.32% over the past 6 months, a 10.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVB Financial Corp. will rise 45.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CVB Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $138.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $112.84 million and $121.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2023 estimates are for CVB Financial Corp. earnings to increase by 7.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 24. The 4.81% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.81% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of CVB Financial Corp. shares while 74.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.94%. There are 74.69% institutions holding the CVB Financial Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.67% of the shares, roughly 20.51 million CVBF shares worth $519.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.97% or 15.34 million shares worth $388.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.62 million shares estimated at $247.71 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $98.75 million.