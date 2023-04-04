CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.65 million CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $577.75M. CTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.4% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 22.79% up since then. When we look at CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.54 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.45%, with the 5-day performance at -4.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is -20.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CTI BioPharma Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.12% over the past 6 months, a 77.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CTI BioPharma Corp. will rise 76.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.98 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CTI BioPharma Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $27.89 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,115.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares while 81.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.92%. There are 81.76% institutions holding the CTI BioPharma Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 13.74 million CTIC shares worth $79.98 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 8.81 million shares worth $51.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.08 million shares estimated at $84.65 million under it, the former controlled 11.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $16.51 million.