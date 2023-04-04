Could Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.52 changed hands at -$0.5 or -1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.61B. SU’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.37% off its 52-week high of $42.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.42, which suggests the last value was 18.76% up since then. When we look at Suncor Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.33 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is -7.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Suncor Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.13% over the past 6 months, a -37.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Suncor Energy Inc. will rise 84.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.67 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Suncor Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $10.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.37 billion and $10.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Suncor Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 136.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.41% per year.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 4.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.53. It is important to note, however, that the 4.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares while 65.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.14%. There are 65.13% institutions holding the Suncor Energy Inc. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 68.62 million SU shares worth $1.93 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 48.72 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 27.32 million shares estimated at $866.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 18.22 million shares worth around $626.53 million.