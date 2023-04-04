COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 2.8 million COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.90 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $442.53M. CMPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.17% off its 52-week high of $21.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.54, which suggests the last value was 33.94% up since then. When we look at COMPASS Pathways plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.78K.

Analysts gave the COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMPS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. COMPASS Pathways plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Instantly CMPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.64 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 16.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMPS’s forecast low is $19.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1112.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.92% for it to hit the projected low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the COMPASS Pathways plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.74% over the past 6 months, a -35.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for COMPASS Pathways plc will rise 3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for COMPASS Pathways plc earnings to decrease by -20.20%.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.85% of COMPASS Pathways plc shares while 20.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.36%. There are 20.13% institutions holding the COMPASS Pathways plc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million CMPS shares worth $9.89 million.

AGF Investments Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 1.2 million shares worth $12.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $9.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.08 million.