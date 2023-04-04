CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.48 million CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $6.13 changed hands at -$0.24 or -3.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.98% off its 52-week high of $13.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 9.3% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COMM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.43 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -21.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.82% for it to hit the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.44% over the past 6 months, a 23.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CommScope Holding Company Inc. will rise 58.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.36 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.22 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares while 96.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.48%. There are 96.03% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.41% of the shares, roughly 27.93 million COMM shares worth $257.27 million.

FPR Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.98% or 20.8 million shares worth $191.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.8 million shares estimated at $53.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $46.22 million.