Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changed hands at -$0.12 or -6.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.47M. CSSE’s current price is a discount, trading about -823.84% off its 52-week high of $15.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72. When we look at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.49K.

Analysts gave the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -40.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.4000 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.41%, with the 5-day performance at -40.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -57.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSSE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -597.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.40% over the past 6 months, a 60.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. will rise 19.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $112.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.97 million and $29.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 216.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 284.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.60%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares while 57.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.49%. There are 57.00% institutions holding the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 25.51% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million CSSE shares worth $23.08 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.79% or 1.29 million shares worth $8.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $3.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.87 million.