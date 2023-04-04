Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Gain 49.28%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 16.48 million Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.15 changing hands around $1.7 or 49.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.43M. CDLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1042.72% off its 52-week high of $58.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 50.1% up since then. When we look at Cardlytics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.66K.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 98.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.14 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 49.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.90%, with the 5-day performance at 98.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 4.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDLX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardlytics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.13% over the past 6 months, a 9.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardlytics Inc. will fall -206.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.54 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cardlytics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $68.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.05 million and $67.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Cardlytics Inc. earnings to decrease by -248.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.30% per year.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.84% of Cardlytics Inc. shares while 90.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.40%. There are 90.74% institutions holding the Cardlytics Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.33% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million CDLX shares worth $50.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 3.01 million shares worth $28.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $8.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $7.45 million.