Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $39.92 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.54B. CSIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.46% off its 52-week high of $47.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.15, which suggests the last value was 44.51% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.30 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.19%, with the 5-day performance at 3.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.17% over the past 6 months, a 55.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will rise 117.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 26.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.39% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 62.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.10%. There are 62.18% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million CSIQ shares worth $172.26 million.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 3.69 million shares worth $137.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and GMO Climate Change Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $52.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Climate Change Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $30.21 million.