Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 15.76 million Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.63B. BBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.81% off its 52-week high of $4.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 7.87% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.95 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.81%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 2.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bradesco S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.63% over the past 6 months, a 5.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Bradesco S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.2 billion and $8.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings to increase by 46.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 7.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 7.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares while 18.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.33%. There are 18.32% institutions holding the Banco Bradesco S.A. stock share, with Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.57% of the shares, roughly 83.53 million BBD shares worth $240.56 million.

ABRDN PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 83.17 million shares worth $306.07 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 42.76 million shares estimated at $162.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 20.51 million shares worth around $75.48 million.