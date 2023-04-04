Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $146.39M. ASM’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.45% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 49.46% up since then. When we look at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 415.63K.

Analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Instantly ASM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9390 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.36%, with the 5-day performance at 17.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 30.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASM’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 81.84% over the past 6 months, a -12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 273.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.38 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $10.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.32 million and $11.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings to increase by 228.10%.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.61% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 2.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.88%. There are 2.43% institutions holding the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million ASM shares worth $0.46 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022.