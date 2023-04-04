ASAN Stock: More Upside For Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.70 changed hands at -$0.43 or -2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.21B. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.75% off its 52-week high of $42.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.32, which suggests the last value was 45.31% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.79 on Monday, 04/03/23 subtracted -2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.33%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 24.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.88% over the past 6 months, a 44.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asana Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.56 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $120.65 million and $134.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 30 and June 05.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.86% of Asana Inc. shares while 40.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.95%. There are 40.26% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.45% of the shares, roughly 7.02 million ASAN shares worth $145.33 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 6.73 million shares worth $139.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $42.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $41.4 million.