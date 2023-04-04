Are Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.93 changing hands around $0.12 or 1.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. OLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.2% off its 52-week high of $14.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.74, which suggests the last value was 27.62% up since then. When we look at Olo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.70K.

Analysts gave the Olo Inc. (OLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Olo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.27 on Monday, 04/03/23 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.80%, with the 5-day performance at 7.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 0.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OLO’s forecast low is $8.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.73% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.5 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Olo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $50.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.96 million and $42.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Olo Inc. earnings to increase by 16.60%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.15% of Olo Inc. shares while 94.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.78%. There are 94.70% institutions holding the Olo Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 30.81% of the shares, roughly 32.65 million OLO shares worth $257.9 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.29% or 13.02 million shares worth $102.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 6.99 million shares estimated at $55.22 million under it, the former controlled 6.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $33.0 million.